Democratic Republic of the Congo UNHCR Operational Update, 1 – 31 January 2020

From 10 to 16 January, UNHCR biometrically registered 807 newly arrived Central African refugees (249 households) in Gboko, Bosobolo Territory, Nord Ubangi Province.

On 13 January in Rome (Italy), the South Sudan Government and opposition movements committed to a “Cessation of Hostilities Agreement.”

Burundian refugees

Total in DRC 47,496

Women 24,451

Men 23,045

As of 31 January 2020

■ An unaccompanied Burundian refugee child living in Lusenda camp, South Kivu Province, was voluntarily repatriated and reunified with his biological grandparents in Burundi, following UNHCR and ICRC’s collaboration. ■ UNHCR, in coordination with CNR, IOM, AIRD and AIDES, prepared for the resettlement of nine Burundian refugees to Canada. The refugees travelled to Kinshasa, capital of the DRC, for medical screenings and to initiate their visa process. Where possible, resettlement is one of the durable solutions for vulnerable refugees and is dependent on the availability of resettlement places. ■ In January, 46 new Burundian asylum-seeker households (121 persons) were admitted in the Kavimvira Transit Center (TC). With all reception structures being saturated, new arrivals were forced to wait outside the TC. Due to road conditions, the transfer of asylum-seekers and refugees to Mulongwe settlement was delayed. To date, 2,389 persons (862 households) are accommodated in Sange Assembly Point, Kavimvira TC, and Mongemonge TC, although the total capacity is 2,100. Among them, 1,912 asylum seekers await their Refugee Status Determination (RSD). ■ Several incursions by armed individuals into Lusenda camp in January threatened the civilian character of asylum. UNHCR discussed the issue with the police, the army and CNR, and reinforced security measures at entry points. ■ Due to heavy rain, the road between Uvira and Baraka has further deteriorated, seriously hampering UNHCR’s and partners’ activities at Lusenda refugee camp. ■ UNHCR’s partner ActionAid constructed a new nursery school for Burundian refugee children aged 3 to 5 in Lusenda camp, with a capacity of 200 children. Nursery school prepares children for primary school, and reinforces their development and protection.