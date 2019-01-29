29 Jan 2019

Democratic Republic of the Congo UNHCR Operational Update, 1 - 31 December 2018

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Dec 2018
preview
Download PDF (1.72 MB)

After negotiations among UNHCR, WFP and CNR, cash-for-food assistance will resume at Meri settlement in 2019, albeit temporarily, and under certain security conditions.

In epidemic-prone South Kivu, UNHCR rehabilitated a cholera treatment unit, built a rehydration point, sensitized 20,000 people on HIV, cholera and Ebola, and distributed information leaflets in refugee camps and settlements.

UNHCR and partners launched a profiling operation in Kamako, Kasai, targeting populations expelled or returned from Angola. Among the 5,321 profiled, 1,657 are Congolese refugees from Angola, while the rest belonged to several categories.

