Democratic Republic of the Congo UNHCR Operational Update, 1 - 31 December 2018

After negotiations among UNHCR, WFP and CNR, cash-for-food assistance will resume at Meri settlement in 2019, albeit temporarily, and under certain security conditions.

In epidemic-prone South Kivu, UNHCR rehabilitated a cholera treatment unit, built a rehydration point, sensitized 20,000 people on HIV, cholera and Ebola, and distributed information leaflets in refugee camps and settlements.

UNHCR and partners launched a profiling operation in Kamako, Kasai, targeting populations expelled or returned from Angola. Among the 5,321 profiled, 1,657 are Congolese refugees from Angola, while the rest belonged to several categories.