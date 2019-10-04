Democratic Republic of the Congo UNHCR Operational Update, 1 - 31 August 2019

Since 18 August, thousands of Congolese refugees left Angola to come back to DRC. A Tripartite Agreement was subsequently signed on 23-24 August between UNHCR and the Angola and DRC Governments, to start an organized Voluntary Repatriations movement.

In Kasenyi, Ituri Province, UNHCR and partner CARITAS continued the construction of collective hangars to respond to the arrival of some 4,300 IDPs. So far, 21 hangars are occupied by 252 households. In addition, 333 individual shelters were finalized.

A total of 268 new Burundian asylum-seekers arrived in three transit centers in South Kivu Province in August. This brought the total number of Burundian asylumseekers to 1,507. As a result, infrastructures are overwhelmed, as well as water and sanitation facilities.

Refugees

Burundian refugees

Total in DRC 45,441

As of 31 August 2019