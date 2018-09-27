Democratic Republic of the Congo UNHCR Operational Update, 1 - 31 August 2018
UNHCR and its partner, the Commission Nationale pour les Réfugiés (CNR), distributed 12,909 identity cards to Central African Republic refugees over 12 year of age in Nord and Sud-Ubangi Provinces.
A major funding gap is affecting UNHCR’s programme for Burundian refugees in DRC, with education, health and shelter being among the hardest-hit sectors.
On 14 August, UNHCR declared an internal L2 emergency in NordKivu and Ituri Provinces, in view of the return situation in Ituri Province and ongoing displacement in NordKivu Province.
Refugees
UNHCR implemented Ebola prevention measures in Nord-Kivu, Sud-Kivu, Ituri and Haut-Uélé Provinces. Burundian, Rwandan and South Sudanese refugees are targeted with chlorinated handwashing stations, weekly awareness-raising campaigns, and medical screenings.
Burundian refugees
A major funding gap is affecting UNHCR’s response to the Burundian refugee situation, compromising health and education support, and refugees’ transfer from transit centers. While an additional emergency allocation will allow UNHCR to provide essential drugs for a period of three months, the continuity of health and education services is not assured until the end of the year.
UNHCR transferred 269 refugees from Monge Monge transit center to Mulongwe site, with support from partners CNR, AIRD and AIDES. However, over 1,300 refugees remained blocked in overcrowded transit centers as funds for their relocation to Mulongwe site were not available.
93 asylum seekers arrived at UNHCR reception structures in August; 18 in Sange assembly point and 75 in Monge Monge transit centre.
In August, 27 refugees expressed their intention to return to Burundi.
On 27 August, UNHCR delivered cash assistance of a total of USD 65,569 to 1,052 Burundian refugee households to support them with shelter and latrine construction, and payment of school fees. The cash was distributed through mobile money accounts, which were opened for each household in Mulongwe, who also received mobile phones. Refugees can withdraw the cash in or outside the site when they need.
64 young Burundian refugees and Congolese citizens completed professional trainings in hairdressing and soap-making in Lusenda camp, enabling them to start their own small businesses. 225 refugees in Lusenda camp and Mulongwe sites also harvested their first vegetables from plots of land they were allocated by local authorities.
2 laundry points were finalized at Mulongwe site, bringing the total number to 8, for almost 5,300 refugees living there. This is 662 people per laundry point. 75 latrine and shower kits containing cash and materials to build WASH facilities were also distributed at the site, which now has 705 plots with functioning latrines and showers.
UNHCR distributed Non-Food Items (NFIs) to 373 refugees; 113 women with specific needs living out of camps in Uvira and Kavimvira, and 260 refugees recently relocated to Mulongwe site.
285 refugees took part in 5 different awareness-raising sessions on rape and other forms of sexual violence organized by UNHCR’s partner War Child, in Sange assembly point and Lusenda camp. During the reporting period, two young victims of rape, girls aged 3 and 6, received judicial support. One presumed perpetrator was arrested.