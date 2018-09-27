Democratic Republic of the Congo UNHCR Operational Update, 1 - 31 August 2018

UNHCR and its partner, the Commission Nationale pour les Réfugiés (CNR), distributed 12,909 identity cards to Central African Republic refugees over 12 year of age in Nord and Sud-Ubangi Provinces.

A major funding gap is affecting UNHCR’s programme for Burundian refugees in DRC, with education, health and shelter being among the hardest-hit sectors.

On 14 August, UNHCR declared an internal L2 emergency in NordKivu and Ituri Provinces, in view of the return situation in Ituri Province and ongoing displacement in NordKivu Province.

Refugees

UNHCR implemented Ebola prevention measures in Nord-Kivu, Sud-Kivu, Ituri and Haut-Uélé Provinces. Burundian, Rwandan and South Sudanese refugees are targeted with chlorinated handwashing stations, weekly awareness-raising campaigns, and medical screenings.

Burundian refugees