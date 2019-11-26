Democratic Republic of the Congo UNHCR Operational Update, 1 - 30 September 2019

UNHCR will launch the voluntary repatriation of Central African refugees in mid-November. An estimated 4,000 refugees will be repatriated. Three return zones were identified as safe for voluntary repatriations to CAR: Bangui, Ombella M’Poko and Lobaye.

As displacements continued, the Site Management and Coordination Working Group (CCCM) now estimates that 227,000 people are staying in 87 IDP sites in Ituri. At the onset of the crisis in June, there were 145,000 as estimated by OCHA.

Insecurity in the Fizi Highlands and Itombwe sector of South Kivu Province led to 35,000 people becoming internally displaced within two weeks, according to OCHA. In the Minembwe area, intercommunity tensions resulted in additional population movements.

Refugees

Burundian refugees