Democratic Republic of the Congo UNHCR Operational Update, 1 – 30 November 2019

UNHCR voluntarily repatriated 1,439 Central African refugees so far, since the start of the operation on 21 November. UNHCR will repatriate close to 4,000 refugees to the Central African Republic’s capital Bangui, and prefectures that were assessed as safe.

UNHCR conducted a large-scale verification exercise of 25,691 South Sudanese refugees in two settlements in Haut-Uele Province, and subsequently printed 12,705 individual identity cards and 7,710 attestations of family composition for refugees.

So far since 8 October, 2,589 Congolese refugees were repatriated from Angola to DRC. In addition, 14,757 spontaneous returnees were verified by UNHCR in Kasai Central Province (12,291) and in Kamako, Kasai Province (2,466).

