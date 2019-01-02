Democratic Republic of the Congo UNHCR Operational Update, 1 - 30 November 2018
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Report
Published on 30 Nov 2018
- The registration of Rwandan refugees in North and South Kivu was completed on 30 November. A total of 76,067 were biometrically registered and given refugee certificates from 2015 to 2018.
- 3,707 Central African refugees have expressed an intention to return to their country in November. UNHCR is collecting intentions and discussing the possibility of a tripartite meeting.
- UNHCR has started providing essential medicines and basic equipment to eight health centers in zones hosting out-of-camp Central African refugees in Nord Ubangi and Bas-Uélé provinces.