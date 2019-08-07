Democratic Republic of the Congo UNHCR Operational Update, 1 - 30 June 2019
On 11 June, a cross-border meeting was held between the Governments of Burundi and DRC, and UNHCR, in Uvira, South Kivu. The meeting discussed the repatriation of Burundian refugees living in DRC, pending the signing of a Tripartite Agreement.
Since 6 June, a flare-up of violence has led to massive new displacements in Ituri Province.
UNHCR and IOM recorded over 110,000 new arrivals in IDP sites between 31 May and 20 June. In addition, 8,647 people fled to Uganda in June.
In Beni Territory, North Kivu, small scale displacements continued in June. These followed the displacement of some 95,000 people to Nobili, near the Ugandan border, in May. UNHCR distributed non-food items to 2,500 vulnerable IDP families (19,222 individuals) in June.
Refugees
Burundian refugees
A cross-border meeting between the Governments of Burundi and the DRC, and UNHCR, was held on June 11 in Uvira, South Kivu Province. The meeting discussed the preparation for the repatriation of Burundian refugees living in DRC, pending the signing of a Tripartite Agreement. The meeting also served as a prelude to the upcoming voluntary repatriation of 130 refugees in Lusenda camp who confirmed their intention to return home.
UNHCR relocated 385 Burundian refugees (146 households) from Kavimvira and Monge Monge transit centers to Mulongwe settlement. They were given a plot of land and provided assistance to build their own shelters.
UNHCR registered 235 new births at Mulongwe settlement and Lusenda camp using the Rapid Application (Rapp) that allows off-line registration and expedites registration times, thus reducing the amount of time people have to wait.
In an ongoing effort to prevent sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), UNHCR trained 60 community leaders at Lusenda and Mulongwe on SGBV prevention, and on protection against sexual exploitation and abuse (PSEA).
Some 36,073 refugees at Lusenda camp and Mulongwe settlement in Fizi Territory, South Kivu Province received biomass briquettes during the reporting period. Biomass briquettes are produced by refugees and locals, to provide an alternative and environmentally-friendly solution for cooking.