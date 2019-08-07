07 Aug 2019

Democratic Republic of the Congo UNHCR Operational Update, 1 - 30 June 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.45 MB)

On 11 June, a cross-border meeting was held between the Governments of Burundi and DRC, and UNHCR, in Uvira, South Kivu. The meeting discussed the repatriation of Burundian refugees living in DRC, pending the signing of a Tripartite Agreement.

Since 6 June, a flare-up of violence has led to massive new displacements in Ituri Province.
UNHCR and IOM recorded over 110,000 new arrivals in IDP sites between 31 May and 20 June. In addition, 8,647 people fled to Uganda in June.

In Beni Territory, North Kivu, small scale displacements continued in June. These followed the displacement of some 95,000 people to Nobili, near the Ugandan border, in May. UNHCR distributed non-food items to 2,500 vulnerable IDP families (19,222 individuals) in June.

Refugees

Burundian refugees

  • A cross-border meeting between the Governments of Burundi and the DRC, and UNHCR, was held on June 11 in Uvira, South Kivu Province. The meeting discussed the preparation for the repatriation of Burundian refugees living in DRC, pending the signing of a Tripartite Agreement. The meeting also served as a prelude to the upcoming voluntary repatriation of 130 refugees in Lusenda camp who confirmed their intention to return home.

  • UNHCR relocated 385 Burundian refugees (146 households) from Kavimvira and Monge Monge transit centers to Mulongwe settlement. They were given a plot of land and provided assistance to build their own shelters.

  • UNHCR registered 235 new births at Mulongwe settlement and Lusenda camp using the Rapid Application (Rapp) that allows off-line registration and expedites registration times, thus reducing the amount of time people have to wait.

  • In an ongoing effort to prevent sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), UNHCR trained 60 community leaders at Lusenda and Mulongwe on SGBV prevention, and on protection against sexual exploitation and abuse (PSEA).

  • Some 36,073 refugees at Lusenda camp and Mulongwe settlement in Fizi Territory, South Kivu Province received biomass briquettes during the reporting period. Biomass briquettes are produced by refugees and locals, to provide an alternative and environmentally-friendly solution for cooking.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.