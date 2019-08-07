Democratic Republic of the Congo UNHCR Operational Update, 1 - 30 June 2019

On 11 June, a cross-border meeting was held between the Governments of Burundi and DRC, and UNHCR, in Uvira, South Kivu. The meeting discussed the repatriation of Burundian refugees living in DRC, pending the signing of a Tripartite Agreement.

Since 6 June, a flare-up of violence has led to massive new displacements in Ituri Province.

UNHCR and IOM recorded over 110,000 new arrivals in IDP sites between 31 May and 20 June. In addition, 8,647 people fled to Uganda in June.

In Beni Territory, North Kivu, small scale displacements continued in June. These followed the displacement of some 95,000 people to Nobili, near the Ugandan border, in May. UNHCR distributed non-food items to 2,500 vulnerable IDP families (19,222 individuals) in June.

Refugees

Burundian refugees