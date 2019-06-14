Democratic Republic of the Congo UNHCR Operational Update, 1 - 30 April 2019
Clashes in Ibu Ibu, 25km into DRC’s Ituri Province, led an unconfirmed number of South Sudanese refugees to relocate away from border areas. Some returned to South Sudan after the incident, but subsequently re-entered DRC to seek international protection.
An influx of Central African refugees has been taking place since 4 April in Mogoro, 45km from Gbadolite, Nord-Ubangi Province. UNHCR and its partner CNR pre-registered 3,829 people (1,096 households).
As malaria remains a leading cause of mortality among Burundian refugees, UNHCR distributed 20,689 mosquito nets in Lusenda camp in April – the camp being home to 29,600 refugees.
Refugees
Burundian refugees
From 22 to 27 April, UNHCR and the Commission Nationale pour les Réfugiés (CNR) carried out the physical verification and biometric registration of 1,090 refugees living out of camp in Uvira Territory, South Kivu Province. Each refugee aged 12 and above received an individual identity card. Issuing civil status documentation is vital to ensure refugees’ rights, notably their freedom of movement, and to address the risk of statelessness.
As malaria remains a leading cause of morbidity and mortality among Burundian refugees, UNHCR distributed 20,689 mosquito nets in Lusenda camp in April – the camp being home to 29,600 refugees as of April. 20 persons with specific needs in Lusenda camp and Mulongwe settlement also received further non-food items (NFIs).
UNHCR’s partner AIDES distributed 152 hygienic kits to women and girls who were awaiting transfer to Mulongwe settlement at Kavimvira, Sange and Monge Monge Transit Centers.
UNHCR organized two sports tournaments (football and basketball) in Lusenda camp, as part of an International Olympic Committee-funded project aiming to protect youth through sport. The activities brought together 921 youth including refugees, Congolese citizens, with a special focus on persons with disabilities.
438 comic books were distributed by UNHCR’s partner Action Aid to two schools at Mulongwe settlement and six schools in Lusenda camp. These comics titled "Mbote Kinshasa" ("Hello Kinshasa" in Lingala) will benefit over 9,000 pupils, of whom 7,981 are Burundian refugees and the rest are local children.
In Mulongwe settlement, 60 shelter construction kits were distributed to newly-arrived households. The settlement counts a total of almost 6,800 refugees. UNHCR’s approach of enabling refugees to build their own shelters empowers them to create their own housing solutions. In Lusenda camp, 415 shelters that were damaged by heavy rainfall in recent months have been rehabilitated.
UNHCR’s partner War Child organized a capacity-building workshop on the basic tenets of protection (including identifying and referring human rights violations) for host community members outside of camps, and representatives of community child protection committees. 26 of the 35 participants were women.
Together with MONUSCO and OCHA, UNHCR held a training for 68 members of the Congolese armed forces and 66 police officers on international protection principles relating to refugees and internallydisplaced people (IDPs).