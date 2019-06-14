Democratic Republic of the Congo UNHCR Operational Update, 1 - 30 April 2019

Clashes in Ibu Ibu, 25km into DRC’s Ituri Province, led an unconfirmed number of South Sudanese refugees to relocate away from border areas. Some returned to South Sudan after the incident, but subsequently re-entered DRC to seek international protection.

An influx of Central African refugees has been taking place since 4 April in Mogoro, 45km from Gbadolite, Nord-Ubangi Province. UNHCR and its partner CNR pre-registered 3,829 people (1,096 households).

As malaria remains a leading cause of mortality among Burundian refugees, UNHCR distributed 20,689 mosquito nets in Lusenda camp in April – the camp being home to 29,600 refugees.

