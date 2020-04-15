Democratic Republic of the Congo UNHCR Operational Update, 1 – 29 February 2020

In February, 70 South Sudanese refugees (26 households) were relocated to the new Bele settlement, Haut Uele Province, bringing the total to 1,377 persons (558 households) relocated to Bele from various locations since September 2019.

Reception structures for Burundian refugees are severely overcrowded; they are currently accommodating 2,684 persons although their total capacity is of 1,700. Another 379 persons are staying outside due to the lack of space.

On 22 February, a political agreement was reached in South Sudan, with opposition leader Riek Machar being appointed Vice President. South Sudanese refugees in the DRC generally welcomed this news with joy and hoped to be able to return as soon as possible.

Burundian refugees