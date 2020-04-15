DR Congo + 7 more
Democratic Republic of the Congo UNHCR Operational Update, 1 – 29 February 2020
In February, 70 South Sudanese refugees (26 households) were relocated to the new Bele settlement, Haut Uele Province, bringing the total to 1,377 persons (558 households) relocated to Bele from various locations since September 2019.
Reception structures for Burundian refugees are severely overcrowded; they are currently accommodating 2,684 persons although their total capacity is of 1,700. Another 379 persons are staying outside due to the lack of space.
On 22 February, a political agreement was reached in South Sudan, with opposition leader Riek Machar being appointed Vice President. South Sudanese refugees in the DRC generally welcomed this news with joy and hoped to be able to return as soon as possible.
Burundian refugees
In February, UNHCR recorded 399 new arrivals from Burundi at the three reception structures in South Kivu Province (Kavimvira, Sange and Monge Monge). The reception structures were severely overcrowded; they were accommodating 2,684 persons although their total capacity is of 1,700, while another 379 persons (141 households) were staying outside due to the lack of space. This is posing health and protection risks, and cholera cases were identified around the transit centres.
In February, UNHCR biometrically registered 683 households of 1,912 people, pending the determination of their refugee status (RSD) by the national refugee commission (CNR).
Due to heavy rainfall, the conditions of the road between Uvira and Baraka have further deteriorated, seriously hampering UNHCR and partners’ activities in Lusenda refugee camp. The state of the road also posed security risks.
In February, 37,382 persons (8,834 households) received cash-for-food assistance in Lusenda camp and Mulongwe settlement, South Kivu Province.
UNHCR’s partner AIRD rehabilitated 860 shelters, which had been destroyed by violent winds in Lusenda camp. In addition, UNHCR’s Government partner CNR, with support from AIRD, allocated plots of land to 329 households who were relocated to Mulongwe settlement in December 2019, enabling the families to start the construction of their shelters.
In Mulongwe settlement, four wells were constructed and equipped by UNHCR’s partner ADES in order to improve access to water.
UNHCR organized a Best Interest Determination (BID) panel with humanitarian and Government actors for three refugee children at risk. Family reunification and mediation were identified as the best solution for their respective situations.