Democratic Republic of the Congo UNHCR Mid-Month Update (1 – 15 November 2019)

This document provides a mid-month update on major developments between the publication of UNHCR’s monthly Operational Update.

Refugees

On 7 November, 57 new South Sudanese refugee households (111 individuals) were transferred from the Aru Transit Center to Biringi settlement, both in Ituri Province. Refugees usually first arrive at the Transit Center, where they receive a warm meal, a place to rest and if possible get registered, before being transferred to the settlement where they receive multi-sectoral assistance.

A total of 33 South Sudanese refugee households (69 individuals) were relocated to the new Bele settlement, Haut Uele Province, in three convoys on 10, 14 and 20 November. So far, a total of 273 households (694 refugees) have been relocated to Bele settlement since the operation began in early September.

UNHCR’s partner AIDES assisted local and Central African households in launching community farming activities in and around Inke camp, Nord Ubangi Province. The 90 households (695 individuals) received technical expertise as well as seeds for the new farming season. The farming projects represent a key source of income for the families, and encourage peaceful coexistence between refugees and the host population, as they farm the fields together.

In preparation for the voluntary repatriation of Central African refugees, UNHCR and partners continued the rehabilitation of roads and of Transit Centers in and around Mole and Boyabu refugee camps, Sud Ubangi Province. UNHCR and partners also facilitated the issuance of civil status documentation for refugees. A total of 3,444 refugees are to return to areas identified as safe in the Central African Republic.

Congolese returnees

Since 28 August, following a relative lull in violence in Ituri Province, UNHCR and partner INTERSOS observed the spontaneous return of 1,575 Congolese refugees who had fled to Uganda, after the violence that shook DRC’s Ituri Province in June. The return movement may have also been motivated by the start of the new school year. The total number of returnees may be higher, as many are unaccounted for if they do not cross through official entry points, or do not possess refugee certificates. Most returnees are located in Mahagi, Djugu and Irumu territories, Ituri Province.

On 7 and 13 November, the fourth and fifth organized repatriation convoys left Lóvua settlement in Angola, respectively to Tshikapa (Kasai Province) with 395 persons on board, and to Kananga (Kasai Central Province) with 200 persons on board. The convoy to Kananga was the first to Kasai Central Province. As of 13 November, a total of 1,439 Congolese refugees had been repatriated to DRC from Angola. UNHCR and WFP provided repatriation packages, consisting of cash assistance to cover food and transportation to areas of origin.

Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)

In Beni Territory, North Kivu Province, a large-scale military operation against the ADF armed group, ongoing since 30 October, has caused casualties on both sides and led to retaliatory attacks by ADF against civilians, which have caused displacement around the Territory.

In Rutshuru Territory, North Kivu Province, intense fighting endangered the civilian and humanitarian character of displacement sites, as a national army offensive took place in the Kihondo IDP site on 6 November. Many of the site’s inhabitants fled for fear of retaliations.

In Ituri Province, a total of 10,873 households (48,684 individuals; 55% women and girls, 45% men and boys) were registered in nine out of 12 IDP sites coordinated by UNHCR as of 8 November, as part of a registration exercise intended to collect information on IDPs’ needs. Registration will continue in the three remaining sites.

In Ituri Province, UNHCR’s monitoring system recorded 111 human rights violations in the second week of November, compared to 199 the first week. The decrease could be due to a relative lull in conflict, notably in Djugu Territory. However, cases of rape against minors remains of concern, while voluntary restrictions of movements continued, as civilians were too afraid to go to their fields to look for food crops. Displacement from North Kivu Province to Ituri Province’s Irumu Territory was observed.

In UNHCR-coordinated IDP sites in Djugu Territory, 250 family shelters were completed so far in Rho, and 1,064 in Bule. The first 40 family shelters were constructed for IDPs staying with host communities in Drodro. At the new Kigonze IDP site in Bunia, 450 shelters were completed in total so far.

In North Kivu Province, UNHCR’s shelter project for returned IDPs, implemented by partner AIDES, was nearing completion with 1,678 transitional shelters complete out of 1,700 as of 7 November.