Democratic Republic of the Congo UNHCR Mid-Month Update (1 – 15 May 2019)
This document provides a mid-month update on major developments between the publication of UNHCR’s monthly Operational Updates.
Refugees
Between 1 and 15 May, 887 South Sudanese refugees were relocated to Biringi settlement, Ituri Province. 191 additional South Sudanese refugees remain at the transit centres, awaiting relocation. Most of them had arrived during an influx in the first half of February, while some had been staying along the border for months or years, and now complied with the authorities’ request to move further inland.
200 additional shelters were built to respond to shelter needs at Biringi settlement. Since February 2019, 3,595 South Sudanese refugees have been relocated to Biringi settlement, putting pressure on existing shelter facilities.
-For lack of resources, the World Food Programme (WFP) put an end to the distribution of nutritional inputs for patients suffering from moderate acute malnutrition in December 2018. HIV-positive South Sudanese refugees, who relied on these inputs for a balanced diet while on medication, are among the first affected.
UNHCR is exploring alternatives that require additional funding.
In an ongoing effort to prevent Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in Bas-Uele Province, UNHCR’s partner ACTED conducted an awareness-raising session for 203 Central African refugees and host community members.
In Mobayi Mbongo, Nord-Ubangi Province, 127 Central African refugees and host community households (635 individuals) were provided with agricultural tools with the objective of enhancing their self-reliance.
Awareness-raising sessions on HIV and AIDS, targeting 8,643 individuals, were organised in Mole camp, SudUbangi Province. In addition, 146 HIV-positive Central African refugees received access to anti-retroviral (ARV) medication. One of the main challenges remains the current shortage in ARV medication in Nord-Ubangi, SudUbangi and Bas-Uele provinces.
In Lusenda Camp in South Kivu Province, UNHCR’s partner ADRA distributed 3,000 fruit tree seedlings to promote reforestation and self-reliance amongst Burundian refugees.
35 Rwandan refugees were voluntarily repatriated from North Kivu Province. Since January 2019, a total of 513 have been repatriated from DRC (provisional figures pending confirmation from the Rwandan side).