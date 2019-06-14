Democratic Republic of the Congo UNHCR Mid-Month Update (1 – 15 May 2019)

This document provides a mid-month update on major developments between the publication of UNHCR’s monthly Operational Updates.

Refugees

Between 1 and 15 May, 887 South Sudanese refugees were relocated to Biringi settlement, Ituri Province. 191 additional South Sudanese refugees remain at the transit centres, awaiting relocation. Most of them had arrived during an influx in the first half of February, while some had been staying along the border for months or years, and now complied with the authorities’ request to move further inland.

200 additional shelters were built to respond to shelter needs at Biringi settlement. Since February 2019, 3,595 South Sudanese refugees have been relocated to Biringi settlement, putting pressure on existing shelter facilities.

-For lack of resources, the World Food Programme (WFP) put an end to the distribution of nutritional inputs for patients suffering from moderate acute malnutrition in December 2018. HIV-positive South Sudanese refugees, who relied on these inputs for a balanced diet while on medication, are among the first affected.

UNHCR is exploring alternatives that require additional funding.