Democratic Republic of the Congo UNHCR Mid-Month Update (1 – 15 June 2019)

This document provides a mid-month update on major developments between the publication of UNHCR’s monthly Operational Updates.

Refugees

UNHCR has been carrying out relocations as new waves of asylum seekers arrivals continued; 440 South Sudanese refugees were relocated to Biringi settlement during the reporting period. At the same time, since February 2019, refugees who have been living in border areas started complying with the authorities’ requests for them to move further inland.

A cross-border meeting between the Governments of Burundi and the DRC, and UNHCR offices in Burundi and DRC was held on June 11 in Uvira, South Kivu Province. The meeting discussed the preparation for the repatriation of Burundian refugees living in DRC, pending the signing of a Tripartite Agreement. The meeting also served as a prelude to the upcoming voluntary repatriation of 130 refugees in Lusenda camp who confirmed their intention to return home.

The pace of repatriations of Rwandan refugees from South Kivu Province increased during the first half of June, with 22 persons. In total, 77 were repatriated from DRC in the first half of June.