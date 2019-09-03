Democratic Republic of the Congo UNHCR Mid-Month Update (1 – 15 July 2019)

This document provides a mid-month update on major developments between the publication of UNHCR’s monthly Operational Update.

On 5 July, UNHCR signed a Tripartite Agreement with the Governments of DRC and of the Central African Republic (CAR), in preparation for the voluntary repatriation of Central African refugees from DRC. An initial 4,000 refugees have expressed their intention to return home.

On 9 July, 88 Burundian refugees were voluntarily repatriated from Lusenda camp in DRC, to Burundi. This was the first repatriation convoy from DRC to Burundi following the Tripartite Agreement signed between UNHCR and the Governments of DRC and Burundi.

The World Food Programme (WFP), in coordination with UNHCR and implementing partners, has transitioned from voucher-based food assistance to cash assistance for Burundian refugees in Lusenda camp and Mulongwe settlement, South Kivu Province. Cash helps refugees access the food market, and allows them to build their own livelihoods.

On 9 July, UNHCR and its partner the National Refugee Commission (CNR) started distributing refugee certificates to CAR refugees living outside of camps in Mobayi Mbongo Territory, Nord Ubangi Province. So far, 2,594 households out of the 9,554 targeted have received certificates. The operation is ongoing, targeting a total of 20,581 people. Documentation helps refugees move freely in DRC, and access basic services. The refugees had been biometrically registered in 2017, but had not received documentation up to now.