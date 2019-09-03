03 Sep 2019

Democratic Republic of the Congo UNHCR Mid-Month Update (1 – 15 July 2019)

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 15 Jul 2019
This document provides a mid-month update on major developments between the publication of UNHCR’s monthly Operational Update.

  • On 5 July, UNHCR signed a Tripartite Agreement with the Governments of DRC and of the Central African Republic (CAR), in preparation for the voluntary repatriation of Central African refugees from DRC. An initial 4,000 refugees have expressed their intention to return home.

  • On 9 July, 88 Burundian refugees were voluntarily repatriated from Lusenda camp in DRC, to Burundi. This was the first repatriation convoy from DRC to Burundi following the Tripartite Agreement signed between UNHCR and the Governments of DRC and Burundi.

  • The World Food Programme (WFP), in coordination with UNHCR and implementing partners, has transitioned from voucher-based food assistance to cash assistance for Burundian refugees in Lusenda camp and Mulongwe settlement, South Kivu Province. Cash helps refugees access the food market, and allows them to build their own livelihoods.

  • On 9 July, UNHCR and its partner the National Refugee Commission (CNR) started distributing refugee certificates to CAR refugees living outside of camps in Mobayi Mbongo Territory, Nord Ubangi Province. So far, 2,594 households out of the 9,554 targeted have received certificates. The operation is ongoing, targeting a total of 20,581 people. Documentation helps refugees move freely in DRC, and access basic services. The refugees had been biometrically registered in 2017, but had not received documentation up to now.

  • As of 13 July, a total of 811 Rwandan refugees had been repatriated from DRC to Rwanda in 2019.

Congolese returnees

  • Between 1 and 15 July, UNHCR identified 8,900 Congolese refugees (1,512 households) who have returned from refugee camps in Tanzania and Burundi between April and June. They have settled in a site near the village of Kabimba, 60 km from Kalemie, Tanganyika Province. Most are women and children, who returned from Nyariguzu camp (Tanzania) and Buagiriza camp (Burundi). Their needs are urgent in terms of non-food items (NFIs), shelter, and food. In addition, children are out-of-school as they left before the end of the school year. UNHCR and CNR are planning on verifying their numbers.

