Democratic Republic of the Congo UNHCR Mid-Month Update (1 – 15 February 2020)

This document provides a mid-month update on major developments between the publication of UNHCR’s monthly Operational Updates.

Refugees

On 11 February, UNHCR and partner ADSSE started a one-month awareness-raising campaign on peaceful coexistence amongst South Sudanese refugees. A group of 152 individuals has indeed been remaining at the Aru Waystation, Ituri Province, since September 2018 for fear of coexistence issues if relocated to Biringi settlement.

In the first half of February, UNHCR relocated 70 South Sudanese refugees (26 households) from Dungu to the new Bele settlement, in Haut Uele Province. This brings the total to 1,377 refugees (558 households) relocated to Bele settlement since in September 2019. In addition, UNHCR distributed core relief items (CRIs), such as kitchen sets, soap, blankets, mats, jerry cans and plastic buckets, to 459 persons (179 households) already installed in Bele.

After floods destroyed hectares of farmland in Nord Ubangi Province in late 2019, UNHCR’s partner AIDES supported local communities in the refugee-hosting village of Kambo, near the border with the Central African Republic, to relaunch fishing and agricultural activities. Fishing kits composed of nets and hooks were distributed to 10 persons, while a ten hectare nursery was set up to grow vegetables. Community farming enhances the self-reliance of refugees and members of the local population, and helps promote peaceful coexistence.

In the first half of February, UNHCR distributed school kits composed of notebooks, pens, pencils, geometry boxes, school bags, shoes and rulers, to 5,148 primary school children in Aba (near Meri settlement) and in Bele settlement, Haut Uele Province. Among the children, 4,292 were South Sudanese refugees and 856 were vulnerable local children.

As part of its “Sport for Protection” project funded by the Olympic Refugee Foundation, UNHCR and partners built a 150-seat seating area and supported the community in rehabilitating the sports pitch at the local stadium in Gbadolite, Nord Ubangi Province, where over 10,500 refugees from the Central African Republic are hosted. The project uses sports to promote peaceful coexistence between refugees and locals, and to enhance the protection of young people.