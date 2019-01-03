Democratic Republic of the Congo UNHCR Mid-Month Update (1 – 15 December 2018)
This document provides a mid-month update on major evolutions occurring between the publication of UNHCR’s monthly operational reports. This is not an operational report.
Refugees
Between 1 and 15 December, UNHCR and partner Association pour le Développement Economique et Social (ADES) conducted sensitization sessions in Lusenda and Mulongwe sites about HIV/AIDS, Cholera and Ebola targeting approximately 20,000 Burundian refugees.
Through a Cash Based Transfer (CBT) programme, 34,394 Burundian refugees living in Lusenda and Mulongwe received a monthly allowance from WFP, with the support of UNHCR and NGO Action et Intervention pour le Développement Social (AIDES), which will be used to purchase food items of choice.
From 13 to 16 December, 438 Central African refugee and host community households benefited from Non-Food Items (NFIs) such as blankets, plastic buckets, cooking utensils and mosquito nets in five villages in Nord-Ubangi Province.
122 Rwandan refugees were repatriated from North and South Kivu. Figures are pending verification from the Rwandan side. Sensitization messages on voluntary repatriation were aired on 14 radio stations in North and South Kivu.
Congolese returnees
- On 12 December, UNHCR and its partners launched in Kamako (Kasai) an identification and profiling operation targeting populations expelled or returned from Angola. Among the 5,321 individuals profiled, 1,657 are Congolese refugees from Angola. The results of the operation will help to better address the needs of various categories of people returning from Angola since October 2018 (please see page 3 for more information).
Internally Displaced People (IDPs)
From 6 to 7 December, 5,860 individuals living with host communities benefited from Non-Food Items (NFIs) such as blankets, tarpaulins, mats and mosquito nets. The distribution was made through UNHCR’s partner Popoli Fratelli NGO in Kakombe and Kamvimvira, Uvira territory.
From 6 to 7 December, the National Refugee Commission (CNR) organized in Kananga a forum for peaceful coexistence targeting 140 participants including provincial, territorial and other local officials, civil society, IDPs and host communities’ representatives. The forum organized with UNHCR’s support focused on ways to consolidate peaceful coexistence including peaceful resolution of land conflicts and creation of local reconciliation committees.
With the support of UNHCR’s partner Association pour le Développement Social et la Sauvegarde de l'Environnement (ADSSE), 1,947 women at risk of sexual abuse and exploitation received cash assistance in Bunia and in Djugu territory.
293 protection incidents violating human rights among which, 35 cases of sexual and gender-based violence, were recorded by UNHCR’s partner INTERSOS in Ituri. Referrals of SGBV cases were made to appropriate service providers.
UNHCR’s partner Caritas conducted needs assessments in Bunia and in seven other sites in the Djugu territory. The findings which have been forwarded to the “Comité local inter-organisation” (CLIO) members for advocacy and action showed that 3,171 households had shelter needs. During the assessments, 109 new arrival households (287 individuals) were documented to the ISP site as well as 3,071 households in Téléga, Ramogi, Bembey, Venyo, Kpangba and Kasenyi sites.