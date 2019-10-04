Democratic Republic of the Congo UNHCR Mid-Month Update (1 - 15 August 2019)
This document provides a mid-month update on major developments between the publication of UNHCR’s monthly Operational Update.
Refugees
UNHCR’s partner ADES received essential drugs and medicines to improve health conditions in four camps hosting Central African refugees in Nord and Sud Ubangi provinces. Until now, the health centres had experienced shortages in vital medication and nutritional supplements. The newly-arrived stock includes malaria treatment drugs, antibiotics, and hospital materials (gloves, IV bottles). However, there is still a complete shortage of paediatric antiretroviral drugs, BCG vaccines for children, and Depo-Provera contraceptives.
In Inke and Bili refugee camps, 79 latrines for persons with specific needs were completed by refugees using cash assistance. In addition, UNHCR’s partner ACTED reached 941 refugees in Inke camp with a sensitisation campaign on the community management of latrines, and on hygiene and sanitation practices.
In the first half of August, UNHCR’s partner AIDES trained 90 Central African refugees and host community members in livestock breeding at Inke and Bili camps, and in out-of-camp locations in Nord Ubangi Province.
Young goat and sheep will also be distributed to the newly-trained breeders.
On 7 August, UNHCR launched a registration and verification exercise for urban refugees in Lubumbashi, Haut-Katanga Province. The exercise is set to last 10 days, with the aim of updating UNCHR’s database and renewing refugees’ legal documentation.
In Mulongwe settlement, home to over 7,200 Burundian refugees, UNHCR and partners CNR, AIRD, and AIDES allocated 85 plots of land to households who arrived in June. The households also prepared to receive a mobile money transfer that will enable them to build their own houses.
In response to the cholera outbreak in South Kivu Province, UNHCR assessed water and handwashing points in Lusenda camp and Munlongwe settlement, which are home to a total of over 37,000 Burundian refugees.
UNHCR also trained health partners in Nundu Health Zone (where Lusenda is located) on cholera management, and set up Oral Rehydration Points (ORP) or cholera treatment facilities in Lusenda camp (3) and Mulongwe settlement (1).
Congolese returnees
In Nobili, a locality near the Ugandan border in North Kivu Province, the Nobili Crisis Committee recorded 6,329 displaced households between 10 June and 10 August. This is in addition to the 15,991 households previously recorded by the NGOs NRC and WHH following the wave of displacement that took place from May onwards.
From 5 to 18 August, UNHCR and CNR carried out a field mission to evaluate the state of roads between Tshikapa and Kandjadji (both in Kasai Province), which will be used for the Voluntary Repatriation of Congolese refugees from Angola.
On 13 August, UNHCR and partners carried out an assessment mission in the village of Kapampa, some 47km from Pweto, Haut-Katanga Province. The village counts some 5,548 Congolese refugees (1,283 households) who spontaneously returned from Zambia and who were registered by UNHCR and CNR in November 2018.
The mission highlighted needs in shelter, food, education, health, nutrition, and hygiene and sanitation. Some 65% of the population of this village consists of school-age children, and a high number of pregnant teenagers or young mothers was noted. There are seven other villages hosting Congolese returnees around Kapampa.
Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)
Following the spread of domestic fires in IDP sites in Kalemie Territory, Tanganyika Province, UNHCR distributed 411 plastic sheets to 311 households in the four IDP sites on 13 and 14 August. The dry season and the proximity of straw shelters explains the rapid spread of the fires, mainly caused by ill-managed fireplaces.
In South Kivu Province, UNHCR received reports of 196 serious violations of children rights in armed conflict during July, mainly consisting of child recruitment, killings and mutilations, sexual abuse and abductions. Of those cases, 72 occurred in Shabunda Territory. UNHCR will conduct a specific assessment in the area to identify solutions for the protection of children.