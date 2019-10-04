Democratic Republic of the Congo UNHCR Mid-Month Update (1 - 15 August 2019)

This document provides a mid-month update on major developments between the publication of UNHCR’s monthly Operational Update.

Refugees

UNHCR’s partner ADES received essential drugs and medicines to improve health conditions in four camps hosting Central African refugees in Nord and Sud Ubangi provinces. Until now, the health centres had experienced shortages in vital medication and nutritional supplements. The newly-arrived stock includes malaria treatment drugs, antibiotics, and hospital materials (gloves, IV bottles). However, there is still a complete shortage of paediatric antiretroviral drugs, BCG vaccines for children, and Depo-Provera contraceptives.

In Inke and Bili refugee camps, 79 latrines for persons with specific needs were completed by refugees using cash assistance. In addition, UNHCR’s partner ACTED reached 941 refugees in Inke camp with a sensitisation campaign on the community management of latrines, and on hygiene and sanitation practices.

In the first half of August, UNHCR’s partner AIDES trained 90 Central African refugees and host community members in livestock breeding at Inke and Bili camps, and in out-of-camp locations in Nord Ubangi Province.

Young goat and sheep will also be distributed to the newly-trained breeders.

On 7 August, UNHCR launched a registration and verification exercise for urban refugees in Lubumbashi, Haut-Katanga Province. The exercise is set to last 10 days, with the aim of updating UNCHR’s database and renewing refugees’ legal documentation.

In Mulongwe settlement, home to over 7,200 Burundian refugees, UNHCR and partners CNR, AIRD, and AIDES allocated 85 plots of land to households who arrived in June. The households also prepared to receive a mobile money transfer that will enable them to build their own houses.