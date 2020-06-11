DR Congo

Democratic Republic of the Congo: UN emergency funding to support post-Ebola response

A health-care worker provides care to an Ebola patient (file photo) © OCHA/Tommy Trenchard

United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock released US$40 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to help tackle health emergencies in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The CERF funds will strengthen the DRC's existing health services to enable follow-up support for Ebola survivors and establish community-based surveillance, alert and rapid response systems. They will also fund the delivery of food, shelter, water and sanitation support, and health, education and protection services.

