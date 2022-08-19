Democratic Republic of Congo - Tanganyika - Monitoring the humanitarian response in the two hotspots, July 2022

The humanitarian situation in Tanganyika remains dominated as of July 30, 2022 by two crises: the crisis related to armed conflict that is raging on the border between Maniema, South Kivu, and Tanganyika, in the northern parts of the Nyemba, Nyunzu, Mbulula, and Kongolo Health Zones; and the crisis of inter-community conflict that is affecting the southern part of the Nyemba Health Zone, the western part of the Kalemie Health Zone, and the northeast of the Kiambi Health Zone. 184,000 people are affected by these two crises, including 111,000 internally displaced persons and 31,000 recent returnees. 17 implementing partners have been able to reach 146,000 people (79%) with assistance, leaving a gap of 38,000 people unreached.

Disclaimer UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.