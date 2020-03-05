Democratic Republic of the Congo - Strengthening the resilience of smallholder farmers and vulnerable populations

The joint FAO/UNICEF/WFP integrated resilience programme will build on the comparative advantages of each of the three agencies to provide targeted beneficiaries in the Democratic Republic of the Congo with multisectoral assistance, as follows:

FAO will support the livelihoods of vulnerable smallholder farmers -- organized into farmers' groups -- through increased food production and processing, thereby improving diet diversity and access to credit, increasing income generation and enhancing social cohesion.

-- organized into farmers' groups -- through increased food production and processing, thereby improving diet diversity and access to credit, increasing income generation and enhancing social cohesion. UNICEF will address severe acute malnutrition , improve access to water, sanitation and hygiene, and promote education for peace, with a focus on women and children.

, improve access to water, sanitation and hygiene, and promote education for peace, with a focus on women and children. WFP has vast experience in supporting commodity aggregation, post-harvest handling and storage, community asset creation and rehabilitation, marketing and nutrition, which will revitalize the local economy and contribute to economic growth.

The project is also based on the caisses de résilience approach which aims at strengthening the social, productive and financial capacities of beneficiary households through village savings and loan associations (VSLA) that provide rural communities with access to credit, allowing them to diversify their sources of income. Furthermore, it helps ease tensions between communities and strengthen social cohesion.