Democratic Republic of the Congo – State of security emergency (DG ECHO, authorities, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 3 May 2021)

The President declared a state of security emergency (“l’état de siege”) for the provinces of North Kivu and Ituri. Insecurity in the east has further worsened this year, while killings by armed groups more than doubled in 2020 with almost 2,500 civilians killed, including ten humanitarian workers.

The humanitarian crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is a protection crisis. The upsurge of violence, conflict and instability, especially in the east, has triggered increasing displacement and an intensifying hunger crisis. 5.2 million persons are internally displaced. A staggering 27.3 million people are highly food insecure.

The goal to eradicate all armed groups operating in the DRC is reportedly one priority of the new government that was sworn in on 26 April 2021. The government is reportedly also planning a truth and reconciliation commission for the conflict-torn provinces.