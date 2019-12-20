20 Dec 2019

Democratic Republic of the Congo Situation: UNHCR Regional Update (October 2019)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Oct 2019 View Original
As of 31 October 2019, 890,044 Congolese refugees are being hosted in African countries. From 1 January to 31 October 2019 alone, some 84,221 Congolese fled to neighboring countries, with a particularly significant increase in refugee flows to Uganda.

UNHCR together with 63 humanitarian and development partners launched the revised 2019-2020 Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRRP) on 30 June 2019 to help respond to the needs of Congolese refugees in Africa.

Regional Highlights and Operational Context

• Following tripartite discussions between UNHCR, Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo to put in place mechanisms for voluntary, dignified and sustainable returns, three convoys left Lóvua settlement in Angola with 844 refugees on board.

• In Uganda, a total of 1,930 cases were received through the inter-agency Feedback, Referral and Resolution Mechanism (FRRM) which allow refugees to report urgent protection and assistance-related problems.

• In Zambia, a total of 1,823 refugee and host community households were supported with fruit trees to enhance agro-forestry and environmental re-generation in the Mantapala settlement

