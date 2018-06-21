Democratic Republic of the Congo Situation: UNHCR Regional Update (May 2018)
The situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is one of the world’s most complex and challenging yet forgotten crises. As of 31 May, over 772,000 Congolese refugees are being hosted in countries in Africa.
From 1 January to 31 May alone, some 104,351 Congolese fled to neighboring countries, with a particularly significant increase in refugee flows to Uganda, Burundi and Zambia.
On 23 March, UNHCR together with 30 humanitarian partners launched a Regional Refugee Response Plan for $504 million to help respond to the needs of Congolese refugees in neighboring countries.
Regional Highlights and Operational Context
- Over 772,052 Congolese refugees are hosted in countries in Africa that have generously maintained an open door policy in granting asylum to old and new population groups.
- The security conditions in the DRC, especially in the eastern and central provinces, remains volatile with sporadic outbreaks of violence leading to displacement of civilians within the country, and across borders to neighbouring countries. This has placed the DRC refugee population among the ten largest in the world.
- At the end of May, UNHCR received $35.2 million for the DRC situation, representing only 10 per cent of the total requirements for 2018.
- Donors pledged $528.1 million for 2018 out of the total requirement of $ 1.7 billion at the DRC Humanitarian Pledging Conference, organized by OCHA in Geneva on 13 April 2018.
- UNHCR is supporting the Government of Uganda with the countrywide biometric data verification of Congolese refugees to address any discrepancies in refugee data. Figures in this update dedicated to new arrivals in Uganda refer to head counting and wrist banding of new arrivals at border collection points and do not reflect individual biometric registration or the results of the verification exercise. From January to May 2018, the Government of Uganda has biometrically registered some 48,840 Congolese refugees with 285,246 as the total DRC refugee population in the country, as per the statistics of the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).