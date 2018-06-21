Democratic Republic of the Congo Situation: UNHCR Regional Update (May 2018)

The situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is one of the world’s most complex and challenging yet forgotten crises. As of 31 May, over 772,000 Congolese refugees are being hosted in countries in Africa.

From 1 January to 31 May alone, some 104,351 Congolese fled to neighboring countries, with a particularly significant increase in refugee flows to Uganda, Burundi and Zambia.

On 23 March, UNHCR together with 30 humanitarian partners launched a Regional Refugee Response Plan for $504 million to help respond to the needs of Congolese refugees in neighboring countries.

Regional Highlights and Operational Context