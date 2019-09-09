Democratic Republic of the Congo Situation: UNHCR Regional Update (July 2019)

This update concerns the situation of Congolese refugees and asylum seekers in countries in the region.

As of 31 July 2019, 873,987 Congolese refugees are being hosted in several African countries. From 1 January to 31 July 2019 alone, some 62,291 Congolese fled to neighboring countries, with a particularly significant increase in the flows to Uganda.

UNHCR, together with 57 humanitarian and development partners launched the revised 2019-2020 Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRRP) on 30 June 2019 to help respond to the needs of Congolese refugees in Africa.

Regional Highlights and Operational Context