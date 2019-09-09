09 Sep 2019

Democratic Republic of the Congo Situation: UNHCR Regional Update (July 2019)

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Jul 2019
Download PDF (1.36 MB)

This update concerns the situation of Congolese refugees and asylum seekers in countries in the region.

As of 31 July 2019, 873,987 Congolese refugees are being hosted in several African countries. From 1 January to 31 July 2019 alone, some 62,291 Congolese fled to neighboring countries, with a particularly significant increase in the flows to Uganda.

UNHCR, together with 57 humanitarian and development partners launched the revised 2019-2020 Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRRP) on 30 June 2019 to help respond to the needs of Congolese refugees in Africa.

Regional Highlights and Operational Context

  • A total of 873,987 Congolese refugees and asylum-seekers are being hosted in countries in Africa, which have generously maintained an open door policy in granting asylum to old and new asylum seekers.

  • In Angola, 85 per cent of the Congolese refugees living in Lóvua settlement who were interviewed during a return intention survey, expressed willingness to return home. UNHCR in the DRC and UNHCR in Angola are working jointly on a voluntary repatriation plan as well as a Tripartite Agreement with both Governments to establish the legal framework for voluntary repatriation.

