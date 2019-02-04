Democratic Republic of the Congo Situation: UNHCR Regional Update (December 2018)

This update concerns the situation of Congolese refugees and asylum seekers in countries in the region

As of 31 December 2018, 814,975 Congolese refugees are being hosted in African countries. From 1 January to 31 December 2018 alone, some 159,074 Congolese fled to neighboring countries, with a particularly significant increase in refugee flows to Uganda, Burundi, Zambia and Kenya.

UNHCR together with 56 humanitarian and development partners launched the 2019-2020 Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRRP) on 11 December 2018 for US$743 million to help respond to the needs of Congolese refugees in Africa.

Regional Highlights and Operational Context