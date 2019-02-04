Democratic Republic of the Congo Situation: UNHCR Regional Update (December 2018)
This update concerns the situation of Congolese refugees and asylum seekers in countries in the region
As of 31 December 2018, 814,975 Congolese refugees are being hosted in African countries. From 1 January to 31 December 2018 alone, some 159,074 Congolese fled to neighboring countries, with a particularly significant increase in refugee flows to Uganda, Burundi, Zambia and Kenya.
UNHCR together with 56 humanitarian and development partners launched the 2019-2020 Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRRP) on 11 December 2018 for US$743 million to help respond to the needs of Congolese refugees in Africa.
Regional Highlights and Operational Context
A total of 814,975 Congolese refugees and asylum-seekers are being hosted in countries in Africa, which have generously maintained an open door policy in granting asylum to old and new asylum seekers.
Contingency planning has been undertaken in connection with the current volatile security and socio-economic situation in the DRC, which could result in more outflows of Congolese refugees to neighbouring countries. The Regional Contingency Plan for the DRC situation estimates that, in the event of a major emergency in the country related to the presidential elections and in the postelection period, over 386,000 new Congolese refugees and asylum seekers could arrive in countries of asylum. Further, it is estimated that some 78,000 refugees currently residing in the DRC might return to their countries of origin.
UNHCR received $171.3 million for the DRC situation, representing 46 per cent of the total requirements of $368.7 million for 2018.
The interagency Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRRP) for the DRC situation received $185.2 million, representing 34 per cent of the total requirements of $547 million for 2018.