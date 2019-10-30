Democratic Republic of the Congo Situation: UNHCR Regional Update (August 2019)

This update concerns the situation of Congolese refugees and asylum seekers in countries in the region

As of 31 August 2019, 886,881 Congolese refugees and asylum seekers are being hosted in several African countries. From 1 January to 31 August 2019 alone, some 61,652 Congolese fled to neighboring countries, with a particularly significant increase in the flows to Uganda.

UNHCR, together with 57 humanitarian and development partners launched the revised 2019-2020 Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRRP) on 30 June 2019 to help respond to the needs of Congolese refugees in Africa.

Regional Highlights and Operational Context

• Since 18 August, thousands of Congolese refugees spontaneously left Lóvua refugee settlement in Angola to make their way back home in the DRC. A Tripartite Agreement was subsequently signed on 23-24 August between UNHCR and the Governments of Angola and DRC, in order to start an organized Voluntary Repatriations movement.

• Plots of land were allocated to 1,846 newly arrived congolese households at Kyaka II refugee settlement in Uganda.

• UNHCR relocated 128 Congolese asylum seekers to Bouemba site in the Plateaux Department, in the Republic of the Congo following violence which broke out in December 2018 in Yumbi, DRC.