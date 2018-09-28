28 Sep 2018

Democratic Republic of the Congo Situation: UNHCR Regional Update (August 2018)

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
As of 31 August 2018, 811,299 Congolese refugees are being hosted in African countries. From 1 January to 31 August 2018 alone, some 133,719 Congolese fled to neighboring countries, with a particularly significant increase in refugee flows to Burundi, Uganda and Zambia.

UNHCR together with 43 humanitarian and development partners launched on 17 July 2018, the revised Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRRP) for $547 million to help respond to the needs of Congolese refugees in neighboring countries.

Regional Highlights and Operational Context

■ A total of 811,299 Congolese refugees and asylum-seekers are being hosted in countries in Africa, which have generously maintained an open door policy in granting asylum to old and new asylum seekers.

■ The security conditions in the DRC, especially in the eastern and central provinces, remains volatile with sporadic outbreaks of violence leading to displacement of civilians within the country, and across borders to neighboring countries. This has placed the DRC refugee population among the ten largest in the world.

■ UNHCR received $38.8 million for the DRC situation, representing only 11 per cent of the total requirements for 2018.

■ The interagency Regional Refugee Response Plan for the DRC situation has received $59.6 million, representing only 11 per cent of the total requirements for 2018.

