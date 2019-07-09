09 Jul 2019

Democratic Republic of the Congo - Situation report July 2019

Report
from World Food Programme, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Food Security Cluster
Published on 09 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (672.65 KB)

IN NUMBERS

13.1 million people severely food insecure

2 325 cases of confirmed and probable Ebola virus disease (EVD)

50-75% of families rely on subsistence agriculture for their food and income

1.3 million people internally displaced

USD 40 million needed for 2019 under the 2017-2019 Humanitarian Response Plan

Key points

  • Some 13.1 million Congolese are severely food insecure(Integrated Food Security Phase Classification [IPC], August 2018), who struggle to feed themselves daily – only second to Yemen (Global Report on Food Crises, 2019) – and two out of three households across the country have low food consumption. Results of the latest IPC analysis are expected to be released by the end of July.

  • The current EVD outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has resulted in a total of 1 563 recorded deaths (World Health Organization [WHO], 29 June 2019). The disease has spread exclusively through human-to-human transfer of the virus. There is no epidemiological link between human cases in this outbreak and exposure to animals or animal products.

  • FAO is fully engaged in multisectoral coordination at the national, regional and international levels through the activation of an internal FAO Ebola Incident Coordination Group.

  • FAO continues to work closely with United Nations (UN) agencies such as the World Food Programme and the United Nations Children’s Fund to prevent food crises and build resilience in the framework of strengthened cooperation among humanitarian, development and peace actors.

  • For the upcoming agricultural season, starting in August 2019, FAO requires USD 30 million to support 100 000 people in the greater Kasai region and the provinces of North and South Kivu, Tanganyika and Ituri.

