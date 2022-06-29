Democratic Republic of the Congo: Situation report on the humanitarian crisis in Rutshuru and Nyiragongo territories, North-Kivu (29 June 2022)

This report is produced by OCHA DRC in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 22 to 28 June 2022 until 16:00 (Goma time)

HIGHLIGHTS

Civilians caught in crossfires in Rutsiro

Insecurity delays aid delivery to around 10,000 people in Ntamungega

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Clashes between the Congolese army and the Mouvement du 23 mars (M23) fighters continue to be reported in Rwanguba health zone in Rutshuru territory. At least 11,000 civilians were caught in the crossfire and were unable to flee during the fighting on 28 June in Rutsiro and Ntamugenga. Continued hostilities are again likely to delay this week's planned delivery of humanitarian aid to around 10,000 vulnerable people in Ntamugenga.

As of 27 June, more than 17,000 displaced people were living in collective centres (schools, football pitches, etc.) and in host families in Rutshuru and Kiwanja, according to the local committee for population movements. They are in urgent need of food, water, medicine, shelter and household items, including dignity kits for women and girls. Humanitarian organisations are on the ground and preparing to provide assistance and protection operations. Rapid assessments will also reveal the scale and needs of more than 37,000 other displaced persons in Rumangabo and other villages between Rutsiro and Rubare, less than 7km from Rutshuru centre. However, these activities are subject to improved security in the region.

In Nyiragongo territory, a lull is observed in the Kibumba and Buhumba for a month now. Those who have returned are faced with numerous needs (food and means of subsistence, essential household items, water, sanitation and hygiene, education, etc.).

Humanitarian actors are concerned about continued population movements because of the ongoing fighting in Rutshuru territory. As of 27 June, more than 160,000 people were displaced in Rutshuru and Nyiragongo territories since the violence began in March.