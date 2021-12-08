Democratic Republic of the Congo: Situation report on the humanitarian crisis in Djugu territory, Ituri, 7 December 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

More than 74,000 people displaced on Roe hill, under threats by armed elements; 40,000 new displaced across the rest of the territory

Increasing response capacities is a priority for humanitarian actors in a context of impeded access

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The number of attacks on IDP sites on the rise

Since mid-November, armed elements have stepped up attacks against civilians in Djugu territory, targeting internal displaced people sites in the Fataki and Drodro health zones. During incursions into four IDP sites, at least 58 people were killed, 13 injured and dozens kidnapped. The first attacks took place on 19 and 21 November in Tche; 22 November in Drodro, 25 November in Duka, and 28 November in Hivo. This violence has exacerbated an already precarious humanitarian situation in Ituri province, which has an estimated 1.8 million displaced people. These armed attacks and other incidents, including some directly against humanitarian actors, have severely restricted humanitarian access, forcing 17 humanitarian partners to suspend their operations across Djugu.

Around 74,000 people displaced in Roe under constant threats and attacks from armed elements

The Roe IDP site, which already hosts 24,000 displaced people from previous violence, has had to accommodate 50,000 more people fleeing the 22 November attack in Drodro. The site is currently severely overcrowded, putting people even more at risk of attacks from armed elements and from outbreaks of contagious diseases.

Persistent insecurity has led to many more forced displacements

Since mid-October, attacks by armed elements around villages such as Jina, Lopa, and Dhevi, have also prompted nearly 20,000 people to flee to Iga Barrière: in late October, at least 25 civilians were killed around Nizi and Jina. Most IDPs have been taken in by host families or in old IDP sites. Since October, local sources have estimated that another 10,000 people have moved within the Chiefdom of Bahema Nord, in Lita Health Zone. These people come in addition to some 7,000 previously displaced in the localities of Katoto, Lonyo, and Kparnganza.

Also, in late October, attacks by armed elements against Tche as well as community tensions pushed hundreds of families to move preventively in the areas of Masumbuko, Gobi, Saliboko, Loga and Bobu; clashes between Congolese military and armed elements in the Fataki Health Zone also pushed hundreds of families to take refuge in nearby Rety Health Zone. The IDP sites in Bule and Salama health areas, already overcrowded with nearly 60,000 individuals, saw an additional 5,500 join them.