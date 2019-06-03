Democratic Republic of the Congo Situation: At a glance UNHCR Regional Update (April 2019)

This update concerns the situation of Congolese refugees and asylum seekers in countries in the region.

849,662 Total number of refugees and asylum-seekers from the DRC.

4.5 M Internally displaced people (as at December 2017) Source: OCHA

1.1 M Planning figure of DRC refugees by December 2018.

51 Total number of Congolese refugees assisted to return in 2018

BASIC INFORMATION POPULATION FIGURES

The figures in this report were updated to reflect the results of continuous biometric registration and verification exercises in countries of asylum.

The figures include additions (new arrivals and births) and subtractions (departures, deaths, no-shows during food distributions and deactivations).

2019-2020 RRRP

UNHCR together with 56 humanitarian and development partners launched the 2019-2020 Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRRP) on 11 December 2018 for US$743 million to help respond to the needs of Congolese refugees in Africa.

