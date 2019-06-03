Democratic Republic of the Congo Situation: At a glance UNHCR Regional Update (April 2019)
This update concerns the situation of Congolese refugees and asylum seekers in countries in the region.
849,662 Total number of refugees and asylum-seekers from the DRC.
4.5 M Internally displaced people (as at December 2017) Source: OCHA
1.1 M Planning figure of DRC refugees by December 2018.
51 Total number of Congolese refugees assisted to return in 2018
BASIC INFORMATION POPULATION FIGURES
- The figures in this report were updated to reflect the results of continuous biometric registration and verification exercises in countries of asylum.
- The figures include additions (new arrivals and births) and subtractions (departures, deaths, no-shows during food distributions and deactivations).
2019-2020 RRRP
- UNHCR together with 56 humanitarian and development partners launched the 2019-2020 Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRRP) on 11 December 2018 for US$743 million to help respond to the needs of Congolese refugees in Africa.
FUNDING
- The interagency 2019-2020 Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRRP) for the DRC situation received $66.8 million, representing only 9 per cent of the total requirements for 2019, which amount to $ 743 million.