03 Jun 2019

Democratic Republic of the Congo Situation: At a glance UNHCR Regional Update (April 2019)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (378.89 KB)

This update concerns the situation of Congolese refugees and asylum seekers in countries in the region.

849,662 Total number of refugees and asylum-seekers from the DRC.

4.5 M Internally displaced people (as at December 2017) Source: OCHA

1.1 M Planning figure of DRC refugees by December 2018.

51 Total number of Congolese refugees assisted to return in 2018

BASIC INFORMATION POPULATION FIGURES

POPULATION FIGURES

  • The figures in this report were updated to reflect the results of continuous biometric registration and verification exercises in countries of asylum.
  • The figures include additions (new arrivals and births) and subtractions (departures, deaths, no-shows during food distributions and deactivations).

2019-2020 RRRP

  • UNHCR together with 56 humanitarian and development partners launched the 2019-2020 Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRRP) on 11 December 2018 for US$743 million to help respond to the needs of Congolese refugees in Africa.

FUNDING

  • The interagency 2019-2020 Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRRP) for the DRC situation received $66.8 million, representing only 9 per cent of the total requirements for 2019, which amount to $ 743 million.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.