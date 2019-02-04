Democratic Republic of the Congo Situation: At a glance UNHCR Regional Update (December 2018)

This update concerns the situation of Congolese refugees and asylum seekers in countries in the region

814,975 Total number of refugees and asylum-seekers from the DRC

4.5 M Internally displaced people (as at December 2017) Source: OCHA

941,000 Planning figure of DRC refugees by December 2018.

51 Total number of Congolese refugees assisted to return since January 2018

BASIC INFORMATION

POPULATION FIGURES

The figures in this report were updated to reflect the results of continuous biometric registration and verification exercises in countries of asylum.

The figures include additions (new arrivals and births) and subtractions (departures, deaths, no-shows during food distributions and deactivations).

PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Contingency planning has been undertaken in connection with the current volatile insecurity and socioeconomic situation in the DRC which could witness more outflows of Congolese refugees to neighbouring countries. In the Regional Contingency Plan for the DRC situation, it is estimated that in the event of a major emergency in the country, related to the presidential elections, and in the post-election period, over 386,000 new Congolese refugees and asylum seekers could arrive in countries of asylum.

Further, it is estimated that some 78,000 refugees currently residing in the DRC might return to their countries of origin.

FUNDING