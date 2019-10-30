Democratic Republic of the Congo Situation: At a glance UNHCR Regional Update (August 2019)

This update concerns the situation of Congolese refugees and asylum seekers in countries in the region.

886,881 Total number of refugees and asylum-seekers from the DRC.

4.5 M Internally displaced people (as at December 2017) Source: OCHA

1.1 M Planning figure of DRC refugees by December 2019.

51 Total number of Congolese refugees assisted to return in 2018

BASIC INFORMATION

POPULATION FIGURES

• The figures in this report were updated to reflect the results of continuous biometric registration and verification exercises in countries of asylum.

• The figures include additions (new arrivals and births) and subtractions (departures, deaths, no-shows during food distributions and deactivations). 2019-2020 RRRP

• UNHCR, together with 57 humanitarian and development partners launched the revised 2019-2020 Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRRP) on 30 June 2019 to help respond to the needs of Congolese refugees in Africa.

FUNDING

• The interagency 2019-2020 Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRRP) for the DRC situation received $143 million, representing only 20 per cent of the total requirements for 2019, which amount to $ 720 million.