Democratic Republic of the Congo Situation: At a glance UNHCR Regional Update (July 2019)
This update concerns the situation of Congolese refugees and asylum seekers in countries in the region.
873,987 Total number of refugees and asylum-seekers from the DRC.
4.5 M Internally displaced people (as at December 2017) Source: OCHA
1.1 M Planning figure of DRC refugees by December 2019.
51 Total number of Congolese refugees assisted to return in 2018
BASIC INFORMATION
POPULATION FIGURES
The figures in this report were updated to reflect the results of continuous biometric registration and verification exercises in countries of asylum.
The figures include additions (new arrivals and births) and subtractions (departures, deaths, no-shows during food distributions and deactivations). 2019-2020 RRRP
UNHCR, together with 57 humanitarian and development partners launched the revised 2019-2020 Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRRP) on 30 June 2019 to help respond to the needs of Congolese refugees in Africa.