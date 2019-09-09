Democratic Republic of the Congo Situation: At a glance UNHCR Regional Update (July 2019)

This update concerns the situation of Congolese refugees and asylum seekers in countries in the region.

873,987 Total number of refugees and asylum-seekers from the DRC.

4.5 M Internally displaced people (as at December 2017) Source: OCHA

1.1 M Planning figure of DRC refugees by December 2019.

51 Total number of Congolese refugees assisted to return in 2018

BASIC INFORMATION

POPULATION FIGURES