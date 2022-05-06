DR Congo

Democratic Republic of Congo - Severe weather (media, WMO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 May 2022)

  • Heavy rainfall and strong winds have been affecting northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (in particular the North Kivu Province) over the past 48 hours, causing floods and a number of severe weather-related incidents that have resulted in damage.

  • Media report, as of 6 May, more than 40 destroyed houses, over ten destroyed schools, some damaged religious buildings and a number of affected families across the Lubero Territory (northern North Kivu Province).

  • Over the next 48 hours, light rainfall is forecast over the North Kivu Province.

