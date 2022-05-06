DR Congo
Democratic Republic of Congo - Severe weather (media, WMO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 May 2022)
Heavy rainfall and strong winds have been affecting northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (in particular the North Kivu Province) over the past 48 hours, causing floods and a number of severe weather-related incidents that have resulted in damage.
Media report, as of 6 May, more than 40 destroyed houses, over ten destroyed schools, some damaged religious buildings and a number of affected families across the Lubero Territory (northern North Kivu Province).
Over the next 48 hours, light rainfall is forecast over the North Kivu Province.