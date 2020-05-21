Democratic Republic of the Congo: Security Media Trends - Bulletin 5, May 2020

This week: Remedies and vaccines against COVID-19 and international aid efforts.

As INGOs start deploying their resources in the DRC to help it limit the growing COVID-19 epidemic, misinformation on social media targeting international health and aid efforts is pervasive following the re-emergence of Ebola and the widely publicised destruction of WFP rice supplies in North Kivu province. The misinformation coincides with the WHO warning that COVID-19 may continue ‘smoldering’ for years in African hotspots, and highlights the challenges that international organisations face within communities in particular in the Eastern DRC.

COVID Organics

The promotion of COVID Organics by Madagascar - a herbal potion mainly based on artemisia touted as an ‘Africa solution’ to COVID-19 - has been met with much acclaim across Africa, in particular in the DRC where it became known that a Congolese scientist was reportedly behind the development of the potion. The apparent success of the remedy, seen in its approval by an ever increasing number of African countries including the DRC, has drawn WHO warnings about the lack of underpinning clinical evidence.

However, the WHO’s reluctance to endorse the remedy was met with open criticism by Madagascar president Andry Rajoelina, who has claimed that “the problem is that it comes from Africa”.