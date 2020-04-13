DR Congo
Democratic Republic of Congo: Security Media Trends, Bulletin 2 April 2020
As the Democratic Republic of Congo scrambles to contain the spread of COVID-19, mistrust towards authorities grows in North Kivu.
Key Trends
Civilians concerned about the veracity of spreading COVID-19 reports
• COVID-19 reports dominate social media, as concerns about the presence of the virus in the DRC mount.
• Amidst widely shared suspicion that COVID-19 is a pretext for the continuation of the ‘Ebola business’, civilians demand videoevidence of COVID-19 patients from Kinshasa.
• Rumours that Ebola is back have been making circulating on WhatsApp channels.
Key Points from Ebola Response Survey
Butembo area (27 March – 01 April 2020):
• Foreign Ebola health responders mostly enjoy widespread support.
• Substantial concern that local Ebola response teams are inadequately prepared for COVID-19.
• Mistrust towards the Ebola response continues to play a role in keeping some civilians from visiting CTEs.
Beni area (12-18 March 2020):
• Trust in foreign medical workers rebounds amidst fears of unpreparedness for COVID-19.
• Support for local response teams increases, despite rumours of receiving pay from pharmaceutical companies to perpetuate the Ebola epidemic.
• 16% affirm not willing to visit CTE in case of symptoms.