Democratic Republic of Congo: Security Media Trends, Bulletin 2 April 2020

As the Democratic Republic of Congo scrambles to contain the spread of COVID-19, mistrust towards authorities grows in North Kivu.

Key Trends

Civilians concerned about the veracity of spreading COVID-19 reports

• COVID-19 reports dominate social media, as concerns about the presence of the virus in the DRC mount.

• Amidst widely shared suspicion that COVID-19 is a pretext for the continuation of the ‘Ebola business’, civilians demand videoevidence of COVID-19 patients from Kinshasa.

• Rumours that Ebola is back have been making circulating on WhatsApp channels.

Key Points from Ebola Response Survey

Butembo area (27 March – 01 April 2020):

• Foreign Ebola health responders mostly enjoy widespread support.

• Substantial concern that local Ebola response teams are inadequately prepared for COVID-19.

• Mistrust towards the Ebola response continues to play a role in keeping some civilians from visiting CTEs.

Beni area (12-18 March 2020):

• Trust in foreign medical workers rebounds amidst fears of unpreparedness for COVID-19.

• Support for local response teams increases, despite rumours of receiving pay from pharmaceutical companies to perpetuate the Ebola epidemic.

• 16% affirm not willing to visit CTE in case of symptoms.