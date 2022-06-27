Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda | Emergency Appeal - Mount Nyiragongo Eruption: Complex Multi-hazard Emergency, Appeal n° MDRNYIRA21 Operations update n° 5

Summary

This operation update will clarify the progress of activities implemented and success stories since the early stage of the response in this operation and request a two months Extension in the calendar due to setbacks. Furthermore, a lesson learned workshop for this response is scheduled with stakeholders from Rwanda and the DRC (MoH, Ministry of Social Affairs, CR DRC, CRR, IFRC, ICRC). This extension will enable the participation of cadres from both countries to be face to face and to discuss the best approach and strategy to develop when another eruption occurs in the future, communities from both countries were directly impacted by this devastation.

In addition, the installation of water harvesting system in Kibati site for the IDP-s near Mt Nyiragongo in the DRC, finalizing the receiving goods of the DRC warehouse. These activities should have taken place and done since March but due to various challenges such as Security (Armed conflict near Goma/Rutshuru Territory (since 28 March), (Explosion in a bar in Goma (7 April), Kidnapping of two humanitarian workers (11 May)), Covid-19, supply chain we experienced numerous delays and as we are in the process of wrapping up a few weeks added on the calendar will be enough to cover the gap. On the Rwanda side, the construction/rehabilitation of beneficiaries' houses is still ongoing.

The new end date of the appeal/operation is set for 31 July 2022, for an overall period of 14 months.

This will make it possible to conduct the ongoing activities:

Water harvesting system in shelters DRC,

Goods received of materials for the warehouse in DRC,

Construction/Rehabilitation of houses in Rwanda

The lessons learned workshop.

Final evaluation

Highlights of achievements to date:

Democratic Republic of Congo:

• 516 emergency shelters were built and completed to support affected families

• 1,557 households received essential household items (blankets, loincloths, mattresses, mosquito nets, kitchen items, buckets, jerry cans, MHM kits, etc.).

• 4,725 mosquito nets procured and distributed to emergency shelter beneficiaries

• 124,296 people (24,859 households) reached with health and hygiene promotion

• 59,679 people affected by the Nyiragongo volcano eruption received Psychosocial support (PSS)

• 5,078 children received food (Masoso Porridge) for 1 month at a rate of three times a week

• 84 survivors of sexual gender-based violence (SGBV) were referred to specialised health centres and 8598 people were sensitised on PGI

• Construction of 4 blocks of latrines with 16 doors has been completed at the temporary IDP site in Mujoga, as well as rehabilitation of 20 pit latrines, and 10 water harvesting facilities

Rwanda:

• 60 volunteers were permanently involved in the project activities (supervision, mobilisation on Covid-19 vaccination and health promotion, PSS, and Risk reduction).

• 19,110 people reached with community-based disease prevention and health promotion activities

• 300 families were supported with cash-based rental support by the government in the targeted area.

• 100 households were supported to reconstruct/repair the damaged houses (target: 274).

• 2,226 people received cash-for-work to support the rehabilitation/rebuilding of houses.

• 13,558 people received psychosocial support services

• 2,090 people were sensitised on the prevention of gender-based violence and provision of Menstrual Health Management (MHM) kits to 800 women and girls