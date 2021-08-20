Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda | Emergency Appeal — Mount Nyiragongo Eruption: Complex Multi-hazard Emergency, Appeal n°: MDRNYIRA21 Operation update 2

Red Cross Red Crescent Movement partners currently actively involved in the operation: Democratic Republic of Congo Red Cross Society (DRC RC) and Rwanda Red Cross Society (RRCS), French Red Cross (FRC) IFRC, ICRC

Summary: Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) has been developed for the operation with the focus on the following areas:

a) In the Democratic Republic of Congo: Construct 500 emergency shelters for IDPs alongside the distribution of essential household items to 2,000 households. In WASH, the focus is on the rehabilitation of sanitation facilities in three schools being used by the IDPs in addition to having hygiene and health promotion messages that encompass the IDPs and the host community. Protection against sexual exploitation and abuse (PSEA) messages will be given to the targeted Nyiragongo community in order to address sexual and gender-based violence and ensure identification and referral of the affected persons.

b) In Rwanda: The shelter sector will support 300 households with rent and other 274 households given cash to support the repair of their shelter. Distribution of essential household items, both cash and in-kind support for livelihoods to 2,666 households, in addition to health and hygiene promotion messaging.

Highlights of achievements to date:

Democratic Republic of Congo:

• 76 emergency shelters have the principal structure built of which 39 have been completed (tarpaulins, doors, windows and roofs fixed).

• Community engagement and accountability (CEA) teams have reached 26,093 people (3,580 households) with health and hygiene promotion messages with the key health messages focusing on COVID-19 that is currently on the rise in Goma, disease prevention and maintaining hygiene in the crowded conditions of which they live in.

• 8,589 people reached with psychosocial support (PSS).

Rwanda:

• 6,750 people reached with food distribution – both Congolese refugees and Rwandese in Rubavu who were affected by the volcanic eruption.

• Masks were distributed to 10,000 displaced people with an increase in COVID-19 prevention messages increased because of the increase in COVID-19 cases in Rubavu and the country as a whole as part of the reduction of further infections in a community that is already under distress.

• Non-food items (NFIs) were distributed to 3,000 households who had lost items during the disaster (1,000 Congolese refugees and 2,000 Rwandese.