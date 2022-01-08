Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda | Emergency Appeal - Mount Nyiragongo Eruption: Complex Multi-hazard Emergency, Appeal n° MDRNYIRA21 Operations update n° 4

Summary:

This Operation Update gives a progress update of the Emergency Appeal to assist the Democratic Republic of Congo Red Cross (DRC RC) and Rwanda Red Cross (RRC) in supporting the communities affected by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo in late May 2021. Following the funding downward revision of the funding requirement from 11.6 million Swiss francs to 4 million Swiss Francs, the is an outstanding 1.74 million Swiss francs required.

Mount Nyiragongo erupted on 22 May which caused the displacement of approximately 450,000 people. While the context analysis and scenario planning were anticipating a long-term displacement and a dire humanitarian situation for IDPs, the reality is that by the beginning of June 2021, the Government of DRC announced a gradual return to take place in less than a month. As a result, by end of June, 80% of the displaced population had returned. Therefore, the level of needs and support required largely reduced in just a few weeks. The operation continues to target 83,330 people – 70,000 in DRC and 13,330 in Rwanda (increased from 10,000 people) for a period of 12 months.

The Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) continues to focus on the following areas:

In the Democratic Republic of Congo

a) Shelter – (Kibati-part of Nyiragongo health district) - focus on the construction of 500 temporary shelters for IDPs.

b) Health – (Health districts: Goma, Nyiragongo, Karisimbi, Kiroche, Minova) - the disaster-affected households continue to be provided Psychosocial Support (PSS) sessions, messages on prevention of diseases such as COVID-19, cholera, malaria, polio (other preventable infections) nutrition and vaccines. Mosquito nets distribution. There is implementation of community-based surveillance activities.

c) WASH – (Kibati--part of Nyiragongo health district) - rehabilitation of latrines and rainwater harvesting systems in the collective centres where IDPs are currently located, alongside hygiene promotion activities.

d) Protection gender and inclusion – (Kibati--part of Nyiragongo health district) - information on Prevention and Response to Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) shared with all community members (both the IDPs and the surrounding community) with a focus on reinforcing protection mechanisms.

In Rwanda

a) Shelter –- provision of cash for rent for 300 households and provision of cash for repairs for 274 households. Cash for work will form part of the shelter strategy in Rwanda and will support rebuilding 855 households.

b) Health – provision of PSS sessions, messaging on prevention of diseases such as COVID-19, cholera and malaria, diphtheria, polio, measles (other preventable infections) nutrition and vaccines for the disaster- affected households. Mosquito nets distribution. Community-based surveillance activities in the affected areas

c) WASH – there will be cash transfer for the construction of latrines to 100 homes that were damaged during the disaster (and which compose a portion of the 274 households that will be repaired), water treatment methods, basic hygiene and menstrual hygiene measures.

d) Livelihoods – cash support will be given to farmer households to enable them to restart their livelihood activities. Their farms had been destroyed by the lava flow/dust.

e) Protection, gender, and inclusion – PSEA information will be shared with the affected community in Rubavu.