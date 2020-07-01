Democratic Republic of the Congo: Revised One International Appeal - Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Outbreak (MDRCD026), Operation update n° 5

Summary of the major revision made to the Emergency Plan of Action Given the persistence of the disease and the continued transmission of the Ebola Virus Disease, challenges with security in Democratic Republic of Congo and surrounding Priority 1 countries (Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan and Uganda), it was crucial to maintain the efforts made so far and vigilance and dedicated preparedness and response actions.

Aligned with this reality, the 5th revision of the One International Appeal (OIA) extended the response phase of the operation until 30 June 2020, with a recovery phase up through 31 December 2020. On 10 March 2020, the IFRC revised the Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) to align activities with the OIA timeframe, including both response and recovery phases. This ensures alignment with the Ministry of Health and the WHO National Plan as well as Strategic Response Plan (SRP4) and SRP4.1 for the response to the Ebola virus outbreak in DRC as well as updated discussions at national level across Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan.

This operation update also notes the response activities in DRC and surrounding Priority 1 countries as well as preparedness activities and the extension of activities to other health areas in cities, provinces and countries not yet declared as part of the epidemic. Overall, as mentioned above, the revised plan of action aims to support 15.5 million people until December 2020 with a specific focus on five thematic pillars within Health Area of Focus: risk communication and community engagement (RCCE); infection prevention and control (IPC) support to health facilities in affected communities and at the community level; safe and dignified burials (SDB); psychosocial support (PSS); and capacity strengthening of the Red Cross National Societies involved.