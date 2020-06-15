Democratic Republic of the Congo: Revised One International Appeal - Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Outbreak (MDRCD026), Operation update n° 4

The information below reflects the current situation and details available at this time in regard to the 11th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in Equateur Province, western Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). At the end of the 9th outbreak, the IFRC had provided essential preparedness capacity to the local DRC Red Cross (DRCRC). In response to the new 11th outbreak in DRC, that capacity has been invaluable to a swift response to new cases.

Experience IFRC resources previously active responding to EVD in Equateur, North Kivu and Ituri, have been deployed to provide technical assistance and coordination with other actors. The DRCRC, in turn, has begun responding to cases and deaths with Safe and Dignified Burials (SDB) and Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE).