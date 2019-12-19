Democratic Republic of the Congo: Revised One International Appeal - Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Outbreak Containment Strategy and Red Cross / Red Crescent Response Plan - One International Appeal n° MDRCD026, Revision 5

Given the continued transmission of Ebola virus disease (EVD), ongoing challenges with security in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and surrounding Priority 1 countries (currently Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan and Uganda), it is crucial to maintain vigilance and dedicated preparedness and response actions. Aligned with this reality, the 5th revision of the One International Appeal (OIA) extends the response phase of the operation until 30 June 2020, with a recovery phase up through to 31 December 2020, to ensure a strong transition focused on local ownership and supporting ongoing efforts to strengthen epidemic readiness and response in the affected countries. This revision ensures alignment with the DRC Ministry of Health (MoH) National Strategic Response Plan (SRP).

This revised OIA seeks a total of some 61 million Swiss francs, increased from CHF 43 million, to enable the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement (Movement) to continue supporting the Democratic Republic of the Congo Red Cross (DRC RC) to deliver assistance and support the response to and containment of the current EVD outbreak in the DRC; and the Burundi Red Cross Society (BRCS), Rwanda Red Cross Society (RRCS), South Sudan Red Cross (SSRC), and Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) to continue improving their preparedness mechanisms. Overall, this revised OIA aims to support 15.5 million people until December 2020 with a specific focus on five thematic pillars: risk communication, community engagement, and accountability (RCCE and CEA); infection prevention and control (IPC) support to health facilities in affected communities and at the community level; safe and dignified burials (SDB); psychosocial support (PSS); and capacity strengthening of the Red Cross National Societies. The planned response reflects the current situation and information available at this time of the operation.

The plan focuses on the community-led response across each of the pillars in the operation. It reflects the current situation and information available at this time of the operation but will be adjusted as necessary based on further developments and ongoing assessment of epidemic dynamics, community needs, and response capacities. Details will be available in the revised Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA). While it is difficult to predict the end of the active outbreak response, we will continually re-assess the status of the OIA as we approach the anticipated end of the response phase.