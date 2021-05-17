Democratic Republic of the Congo | Response overview (May 2021)

The Democratic Republic of Congo has the highest estimated number of people in acute food insecurity worldwide. The key drivers of food insecurity in the country are protracted conflict, mainly in the eastern provinces triggering population displacements and the disruption of livelihoods, the effects of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and related containment measures, the economic decline linked to the currency depreciation and drop in GDP growth, and natural hazards (floods, animal diseases, etc.).

The influx of about 92 000 refugees from the Central African Republic in early 2021 are increasing pressure on an already difficult humanitarian situation in North and South Ubangui.

The Government declared a state of emergency in the North-Kivu and Ituri provinces following extreme violence against the civilian population perpetrated by non-state actors. The provincial authorities and governments will be replaced by officers of the army and of the national police for an initial period of 30 days.