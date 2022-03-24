The Democratic Republic of the Congo: Refugee Policy Review Framework Country Summary as at 30 June (March 2022)

THE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO Refugee Policy Review as at 30 June 2020 for World Bank's Mid Term Review of IDA19 Window for Host Communities and Refugees.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo offered protection to 528,364 refugees and asylum-seekers from 22 countries in 2020. Most of these came from Rwanda, the Central African Republic, South Sudan and Burundi. Most registered Rwandan refugees arrived in the Democratic Republic of the Congo around 1995, fleeing the 1994 Rwanda genocide. Refugees from the latter three countries arrived in waves from 2016 onwards due to conflict and targeted abuses in their home countries. The Democratic Republic of the Congo is a fragile, low-income country, with an estimated 5,502,059 internally displaced nationals in 2020 as a result of ongoing conflict within its own borders. In addition, an estimated 941,755 of its citizens are currently refugees in neighbouring countries. Despite its own challenges, the country commonly pursues an open-border policy regarding refugees