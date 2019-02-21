The Democratic Republic of the Congo – Refugee influx from South Sudan (DG ECHO, UN) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 February 2019)

Thousands of South Sudanese have crossed the border into Ituri province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the last month. They are mainly women and children fleeing fighting in South Sudan’s Central Equatoria state.

Local administration has pre-registered 14 562 South Sudanese refugees in Aru territory. The influx continues. Authorities want to move the refugees away from the border to reduce the possibility of an attack from across the border.

UNHCR undertook a joint assessment mission with authorities to identify the asylum seekers’ main needs. Refugees are staying with local communities, but face very poor housing conditions and are in urgent need of food and cooking utensils. Poor sanitation increases the risk of epidemics. Parts of Ituri are affected by an Ebola outbreak.