30 Jun 2018

Democratic Republic of Congo Price Bulletin, June 2018

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 30 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (471.08 KB)

Maize and cassava are the main staple foods consumed by households in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and is usually prepared in a dough-like consistency called fufu. The country is heavily dependent on imported maize, as local production of both maize and cassava is typically unable to cover local demand. Rice is the third most important staple food and is mainly consumed in larger urban areas, while beans is used in both urban and rural areas as an accompaniment to cereal-based dishes.
Households in rural areas depend heavily on palm oil for food preparation. Maize, cassava, rice and beans are sold year round in key reference markets in Eastern DRC. Fuel prices and the quality of road infrastructure linking major rural production zones to large consumer markets are among some of the key factors that influence staple food prices in Eastern DRC.

