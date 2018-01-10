10 Jan 2018

Democratic Republic of the Congo: Population Movement, phase 1: community health response Emergency Appeal n° MDRCD023

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 10 Jan 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (764.46 KB)

This Emergency Appeal seeks 1,996,294 Swiss francs to support the Democratic Republic of Congo Red Cross (DRC RC) to assist some 244,300 people for 9 months in Lomami province, which is concomitantly affected by population movement and a cholera outbreak. While a multi-sector needs assessment carried out in three provinces impacted by the Kasaï crisis (Lomami, Sankuru and Kwilu) suggested a wide range of priorities, given the operational challenges, the proposed approach under this Emergency Appeal is to start with a community health response to the cholera outbreak in Lomami. The proposed activities focus on health and care; water; sanitation and hygiene; and National Society capacity strengthening. This Emergency Appeal reflects the evolving situation at this time. An eventual scale-up of the operation will be considered in planned phases, upon a successful implementation of activities under this Emergency Appeal, and based on ongoing multi-sector assessments.

