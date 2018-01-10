Democratic Republic of the Congo: Population Movement, phase 1: community health response Emergency Appeal n° MDRCD023

This Emergency Appeal seeks 1,996,294 Swiss francs to support the Democratic Republic of Congo Red Cross (DRC RC) to assist some 244,300 people for 9 months in Lomami province, which is concomitantly affected by population movement and a cholera outbreak. While a multi-sector needs assessment carried out in three provinces impacted by the Kasaï crisis (Lomami, Sankuru and Kwilu) suggested a wide range of priorities, given the operational challenges, the proposed approach under this Emergency Appeal is to start with a community health response to the cholera outbreak in Lomami. The proposed activities focus on health and care; water; sanitation and hygiene; and National Society capacity strengthening. This Emergency Appeal reflects the evolving situation at this time. An eventual scale-up of the operation will be considered in planned phases, upon a successful implementation of activities under this Emergency Appeal, and based on ongoing multi-sector assessments.