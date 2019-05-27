Democratic Republic of Congo: Population Movement - Emergency Plan of Action Operation Update n° 2 DREF n° MDRCD027

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

The present DREF operation aims at assisting internally affected by the clashes between the Nunu and Tendé communities in Yumbi territory, which resulted in the destruction of their homes, infrastructure and property. The intervention area is particularly difficult to access. The logistical challenges and difficulty in obtaining the necessary materials to implement planned activities at local level have caused significant delays in the delivery of materials (NFIs and necessary items for the construction of shelters) thus, in the implementation of several activities. In addition, the conflict situation is still heightened, and actions aimed at reconciliation or peaceful coexistence are slow to be organised by public authorities. This keeps most displaced people in their places of refuge and increases basic livelihood needs and risk of diseases. The construction of destroyed homes could also accelerate their return.

The materials needed for the construction of the shelters had just arrived and the military engineering had just left Yumbi, which was the first targeted site. In keeping with the Red Cross's strategy of intervening only after the departure of the Military Engineering to avoid confusion about the neutrality of the Red Cross, witnessed shelters were constructed in Yumbi City where 250 of the 450 built by the Military Engineering will be finalized.

Given the delay in implementation highlighted above, a no cost timeframe extension of this operation is requested to complete the construction of the 600 shelters planned as well as continue the other activities that are yet to be implemented due to delays in the delivery of materials, preparing return of the population of Bongende, finalizing the ongoing multisectoral and detailed needs assessment.

Following this evaluation, a strategy will be put in place for the continuation of the intervention for the benefit of the affected populations. Funding promises for further activities were obtained from some partners at the local level (UNHCR, WFP, etc.).