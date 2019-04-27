Democratic Republic of Congo: Population Movement - Emergency Plan of Action Operation Update n° 1 (EPoA) DREF n° MDRCD027

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

The present DREF operation aims at assisting persons internally displaced by the clashes between the Nunu and Tendé communities in Yumbi territory, which resulted in the destruction of their homes, infrastructure and property. The intervention area is particularly difficult to access. The logistical challenges and difficulty in obtaining the necessary materials to implement planned activities at local level have caused significant delays in the delivery of materials (NFIs and necessary items for the construction of shelters) thus, in the implementation of several activities. In addition, the conflict situation is still heightened and actions aimed at reconciliation or peaceful coexistence are slow to be organised by public authorities. This keeps most displaced people in their places of refuge and increases basic livelihood needs and risk of diseases. The construction of destroyed homes could also accelerate their return.

Given the delay in implementation highlighted above, a no cost timeframe extension of this operation is requested to complete the construction of the 600 shelters planned as well as continue the other activities that are yet to be implemented due to delays in the delivery of materials, preparing return of the population of Bongende, conducting a multisectoral and detailed needs assessment and the preparation for the return of displaced persons who are on the islets and in Congo Brazzaville.